Virginia bill ending school mask mandates passes House, Gov. Youngkin says he'll sign

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above aired Friday, Feb. 11, before Monday's vote.

The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill ending mask mandates in public schools Monday. The legislation is now headed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk.

Senate Bill 739 passed the Republican-controlled House on a party-line vote and will make masking optional in all Virginia public K-12 schools. Youngkin has already indicated he will add an emergency clause to make the bill effective immediately, according to a House spokesperson. The General Assembly plans to consider any recommendations later this week.

“What our children have had to endure over the last two years will impact them for years to come,” Speaker Todd Gilbert, (R-Shenandoah) stated via press release. “It’s time we end the insanity and let our kids be kids again. Virginia is behind the curve for states ending masking mandates and I’m proud of the legislature for getting this done quickly. Our kids can’t wait.”

House Education Committee Chairman Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach) shared a similar perspective.

“Government overreaction to this pandemic has been devastating to our children," the chairman said. "As state after state rolls back mask mandates, too many Virginia students have been left behind. Our Commonwealth has reopened. It’s time to let our children breathe freely again."

However, on Friday, educators from across the Commonwealth testified against the bill.

Teachers who spoke during Friday's testimony portion of the bill in Richmond warned that the bill's passage would lead to enough resignations to put the education system at a crisis level.

"I don't think this administration is prepared to attract, train and retain the number of teachers once resignations come in. This is going to be at a crisis level," a science teacher from Waynesboro said to the House committee on Friday.

Youngkin said after the bill's initial passage in the Senate Wednesday that parents are now empowered to decide whether their children should wear a mask. He also tweeted that it's time to put kids first and get back to normal.