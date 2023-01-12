Loudoun County hosts job fair next week

The job fair will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center in Sterling.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Anyone looking to get hired in Loudoun County is encouraged to attend a job fair at the Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center in Sterling, Virginia next week.

The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will host the Loudoun Job Fair on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the recreation center located at 46105 Loudoun Park Lane.

Officials claim the job fair will feature more than 30 local employers with full-time, part-time, and seasonal job openings in the county. Immediate opportunities are available in the fields of aviation/transportation, construction, education, government, health care, home health, hospitality, juvenile justice, landscaping, nonprofits, retail, security and staffing.

Job seekers are encouraged to prepare for the fair by doing the following:

Attend an in-person or virtual preparatory workshop: "Ready, Set, Go to the Job Fair." Register at loudoun.gov/wrcworkshops.

Get a free copy of "Turn a Job Fair Into a Job Offer:" Call 703-777-0150 or email wrc@loudoun.gov.

Dress professionally and bring multiple resume copies to the job fair.

Anyone planning to attend the job fair is asked to pre-register at loudoun.gov/loudounjobfair to receive reminders and updates.

Officials say anyone who requires an accommodation for any disability in order to participate, including language assistance, should contact the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center at 703-777-0150. Three days advance notice is requested.

For more information, contact the center at 703-777-0150 or visit loudoun.gov/wrc.

