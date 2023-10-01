This Loudoun Co. program helps improve fatherhood skills

The 24/7 Dad program is a 12-week curriculum that covers the key concepts of self-awareness, self-care, fathering and parenting skills and relationship skills.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — If you are a new parent, or your new year has fatherhood on the horizon, there is a program in Loudoun County offering a helping hand to dads.

Loudoun County sponsors a program from the National Fatherhood Initiative called 24/7 Dad. The goal is to make stronger dads and strengthen families by effectively engaging fathers and involving them in decision making and service planning for their children.

The 24/7 Dad program is a 12-week curriculum that covers the key concepts of self-awareness, self-care, fathering and parenting skills and relationship skills. Participants meet as a group, once a week, for 12 weeks. Each meeting is two hours.

Virtual meetings for the next 24/7 Dad program begin Jan. 10.

Weekly topics include men’s health, communication, discipline, getting involved, working with mom, co-parenting, dads and work and children’s growth and development.