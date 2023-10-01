This Loudoun Co. program helps improve fatherhood skills

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — If you are a new parent, or your new year has fatherhood on the horizon, there is a program in Loudoun County offering a helping hand to dads.
Loudoun County sponsors a program from the National Fatherhood Initiative called 24/7 Dad. The goal is to make stronger dads and strengthen families by effectively engaging fathers and involving them in decision making and service planning for their children.
The 24/7 Dad program is a 12-week curriculum that covers the key concepts of self-awareness, self-care, fathering and parenting skills and relationship skills. Participants meet as a group, once a week, for 12 weeks. Each meeting is two hours.
Virtual meetings for the next 24/7 Dad program begin Jan. 10.
Weekly topics include men’s health, communication, discipline, getting involved, working with mom, co-parenting, dads and work and children’s growth and development.
To register, click here.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.