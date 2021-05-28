Lightning strike sparked Fairfax County house fire, firefighters say

The fire was reported as strong storms hit the region Wednesday night.

IDYLWOOD, Va. — A house fire in Fairfax County was caused by a lightning strike during Wednesday's storms, Fairfax County fire investigators said Friday.

The fire was first reported by the homeowners, who were in the house in an upstairs bedroom when they heard a loud boom and smelled smoke. They got out of the house and called 911.

Responding units arrived at the scene in the 7700 block of Virginia Lane around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Idylwood area of Fairfax County. Crews from Fairfax County Fire and the Arlington County Fire Department responded.

Once at the one and a half story single family home, firefighters saw light smoke coming from the attic, and eventually, flames were seen shooting from the roof.

Fire crews quickly got the fire under control and no injuries were reported, either to civilians or firefighters. The two people in the house at the time of the fire were displaced, but declined Red Cross assistance.

Strong storms were seen across our region on Wednesday. The storms brought rain, hail, and damaging wind. The wind, with gusts of up to 70 mph, knocked down trees and power poles. Thousands of people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia were without power Wednesday night.