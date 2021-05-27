Dash cam captures driver barely avoiding disaster when power lines fall on road

The power lines were knocked down during strong storms across the region.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia driver's dashboard camera captured terrifying moments when power lines nearly fell on her car while she was driving during severe weather in West Virginia.

Strong storms blew through our region Wednesday night, bringing damaging wind, rain and hail. Winds as strong as 70 mph knocked down trees and power poles.

Amber Rivas was driving down Route 51 in Jefferson County, West Virginia, when power lines fell across the road. Her dash cam captured the whole thing. She drives off the road to avoid getting hit by the power lines. She posted the video on Facebook, saying it was a scary moment, but she was thankful for the people who stopped to help her.

Clean up is underway Thursday following the severe weather.

Major hail was seen in parts of Virginia, including Springfield. Others in parts of northern Virginia saw their driveways and parts of yards covered in hail as the afternoon storms passed through.

A reminder, if you see a downed power line in the road, always assume the power line is live and avoid it. If a downed power line touches your car, stay in your vehicle and call 911 for help, experts say.

If you see storm damage near you, send it to us using the Near Me feature in the WUSA9 app.