Strong winds and heavy rains cause damage across parts of DMV

WASHINGTON — Hail, heavy rains and damaging winds that reached up to 70 mph have impacted communities across the DMV, including metro D.C.

Damage Wednesday afternoon includes downed trees and powerlines. Prince William County has over 1,300 customers without power, according to Dominion Energy.

Pepco has reported only a couple dozen power outages for customers in southern Maryland and Washington D.C., currently. A few hundred have been impacted but may already have power back. 

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been activated throughout the afternoon, starting first around 3 p.m. in Frederick and Loudoun counties. By 5 p.m. additional Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were put in place for areas closer to Washington D.C., like Prince George's County, Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County and Montgomery County.

Fans watching afternoon baseball at National Park who went to watch Washington take on Cincinnati had to take cover amid storms passing over the stadium in D.C.'s Navy Yard. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom. 

