LCPS votes on new superintendent to lead school district

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County School Board unanimously voted to officially select the new leader of the school system Tuesday, according to a statement released by LCPS school officials.

The board selected Scott A. Ziegler, Ed. D. as the superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) during a meeting on Tuesday after he served as interim superintendent since January 1.

"I am pleased to announce that we have extended a contract to Scott A. Ziegler," said School Board Chair, Brenda L. Sheridan. "Dr. Ziegler's leadership has served us extremely well these past six months while he has been interim superintendent as he has skillfully managed a number of important initiatives, including our return to four days of in-person learning and the recent Equity Workshop."

Ziegler is the 11th LCPS superintendent during the school division's 151-year history, school officials said.

"I look forward to working with staff and the School Board to advance public school education for all students we serve," Ziegler said. "While the division has more than doubled in size in the last 25 years, we remain focused on educating every student in a welcoming, safe, inclusive and affirming environment."

Ziegler started his career in education as a special education teacher in 1992 for Portsmouth Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools. After serving 15 years in the classroom, he became an assistant principal and then an employee relations specialist. He made his way to LCPS as Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Development in December 2019.