LCPS addressing massive spike in racial slurs, hate speech incidents

Across elementary, middle, and high schools, the use of the N-word made up the highest number of the 861 incidents reported so far in 2023.

ASHBURN, Va. — Loudoun County Public Schools leaders are having to address the growing concern of racial slurs and hate speech across all school levels.

As of May 31, 861 incidents have been reported since the start of the school year, according to a presentation from the Division of Equity. The number skyrocketed from the 2021-2022 school year when the total number was at 141, per data from a February meeting.

School officials plan to discuss the latest numbers and the ongoing work to address the problem at Tuesday's school board meeting.

The school system recorded 294 incidents in the third quarter of the school year. Recent data shows 262 incidents in the fourth quarter.

Across elementary, middle, and high schools, the use of the N-word made up the highest number of incidents, followed by general racial incidents using offensive language as well as incidents targeting the African American, Homophonic and North Asian communities.

Out of the 861 incidents, more than half came from middle schools, with 439 reports.

The district says its response includes consequences, restorative practices, principal discussions and professional training. Part of the plan means visits to schools by the Division of Equity on how to better support administrators, hosting sessions with the Anti-Defamation League, and professional learning sessions.

The Social-Emotional Learning and Unified Mental Health teams have also spoken to students and parents.

The incidents are happening in classrooms across all school levels, but in middle schools, PE classes and buses are included. For high schools, they are also happening on social media platforms and in gyms and stadiums.

This comes at a time when other schools districts in the DMV are experiencing the same trend. Montgomery County Public Schools recently rolled out a plan to address similar concerns.