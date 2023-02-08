Racist graffiti found in Loudoun County High School bathroom

This is not the first instance of racist graffiti being found in LCPS bathrooms this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — School administrators are working with police after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School.

According to a letter from School Principal Michelle Luttrell, the graffiti contained a racist slur and was located in a boy's bathroom.

"This graffiti may have been seen by your child," Luttrell writes. "I want all families to be assured that our school counselors and Unified Mental Health Team will be available to support anyone who has been impacted."

The principal said administrators are working with Leesburg Police Department and that the issue will be addressed in accordance with the school board's policies and guidelines.

"We reject and condemn any action, hate speech or racial slurs in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS)," Luttrell wrote. "Instances of hate speech, racism, bullying or antisemitism of any kind do not reflect the values of LCPS and have no place at Loudoun County High School."

This is not the first instance of racist graffiti being found in LCPS bathrooms this year. In January, officials say "racist writings" were located in three bathrooms at Heritage High School.

"There is no place in our society for this type of hateful behavior," LPD said in a release. "The Leesburg Police Department takes such reprehensible actions seriously."

Loudoun County has seen a number of issues reported on high school campuses this week. Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Officer reported Wednesday that they are investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" of students in their underwear in a boy's locker room.



WATCH NEXT: Antisemitic graffiti found at Bethesda high school