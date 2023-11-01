'Racist writings' found in Leesburg high school bathrooms

The racist writings were found in three different bathrooms at Heritage High School.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after racist graffiti was found in three bathrooms at Heritage High School in Loudoun County, Virginia.

According to the Leesburg Police Department (LPD), Loudoun County Public School (LCPS) officials are working with officers during the investigation. All Heritage High School bathrooms and locker rooms have been searched in an attempt to find and remove all of the racist writing.

"There is no place in our society for this type of hateful behavior," LPD said in a release Wednesday. "The Leesburg Police Department takes such reprehensible actions seriously."

In a letter to parents, Heritage High School Principal Jeffrey Adam said officials immediately contacted police after learning of the racist and hateful speech.

School counselors and mental health professionals will be available to help anyone who has been affected by the writing.

"This hateful language may have been seen by your child," wrote Adam. "I want all families to be assured that our school counselors and Unified Mental Health Team will be available to support anyone who has been impacted."

Adam said the high school condemns any action, hate speech or racism in LCPD and that those actions do not reflect the values of the school district and have no place a Heritage High School.

"It is our top priority to make our school a better and safer place for all students and staff members to learn, work, and feel valued," Adam said. "We take matters involving our students’ safety, both physically and emotionally, seriously."