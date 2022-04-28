16-year-old charged with involuntary Manslaughter for fatal crash in Virginia

a 16-year-old male was traveling at more than 80 mph in the 35-mph speed zone when they crashed into three other cars.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCLEAN, Va. — Editors note: The video above is from a story WUSA9 did on April 20, 2022.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for involuntary manslaughter after officers say he was involved in a three-vehicle crash that killed 62-year-old Karla Boggess.

Detectives determined the 16-year-old driver in the 2020 Audi A5 was traveling at around 80-mph in a 35-mph speed zone.

Virginia has had its highest crash fatality rate, crashes have increased across various categories, including speed-related fatalities. According to police, this is the first non-pedestrian-related fatality in Fairfax County in 2022.

On March 9, Fairfax Police Officers responded to a crash around 3 p.m. in the 8800 block of Georgetown Pike involving three cars.

The teen driving the 2020 Audi A5 was traveling west on Georgetown Pike. Boggess, the driver of a 2005 Nissan Sentra, and the driver of a 1991 Toyota MR5 were both traveling east on Georgetown Pike.

The teen reportedly lost control of his car, crossed the double yellow lines and hit the Nissan head-on, according to officials. The teen then spun out into the path of the Toyota, causing the Toyota to rear-end the Audi.

Juvenile charged with involuntary manslaughter for McLean crash. https://t.co/jIEp4RNtUt pic.twitter.com/R9l1kZTk7X — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 27, 2022

The teen driving the Audi was treated for injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Nissan, Boggess, of Berryville, VA was taken to the hospital where sadly succumbed to her injuries four days after the crash.

The teenager was taken to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center where he was held.