Virginia man who police say made threats against church arrested with loaded gun at that church

Rui Jiang, 35, of Falls Church, was arrested with a loaded gun at Park Valley Church after police say he made threats against that church.

HAYMARKET, Va. — A Falls Church man who police say made threats against a church was arrested inside of that church with a loaded gun, the Prince William County Police Department said Monday.

On Sunday, the police department responded to Park Valley Church in Haymarket to investigate a possible threat of violence.

Multiple police departments were involved in the investigation of threats.

According to Prince William County Police, the Fairfax County Police Department contacted law enforcement in Prince William County after their agency received information from police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland about a man living in Laurel who reported "suspicious and concerning" postings on Instagram by a man who lives in Falls Church.

When Fairfax County Police responded to the man's home, he wasn't there. However, through the joint police investigation, officers obtained information about the man's vehicle.

An off-duty Prince William County Police officer working an assignment at Park Valley Church located the man's vehicle in the church parking lot.

At the same time, staff at the church were monitoring a suspicious person who was on the premises. The off-duty officer and church staff coordinated and detained the man near the entrance without incident.

He was identified as Rui Jiang, 35, of Falls Church – the man suspected of making the threats against Park Valley Church. Police say he had a loaded handgun and an additional magazine, folding knife, and a folding “credit card” style knife.

Jiang was arrested.

According to police, Jiang apparently entered the church through a separate door and had been inside the location prior to being stopped.

Church services were going on at the time. No one was injured.

Jiang has a concealed weapon permit, according to police.

An Emergency Substantial Risk Order (ESRO) and a search warrant for Jiang's home in Falls Church were obtained, and related documents and electronic items were seized, but no additional firearms were located.

Anyone who may have had previous contact with Jiang leading up to the incident at the church is asked to contact Prince William County police at (703) 792-7000.