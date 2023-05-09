15 families who lost loved ones to gun violence in DC will commemorate for National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims

The Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement says the event seeks to honor lives and heal hearts.

WASHINGTON — Sept. 25 marks the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims — a day where advocates and community members commemorate murder victims and surviving family members.

In addition, the day also honors the work of organizations that support, advocate, and counsel families and communities coping with homicide-related deaths.

On Monday, in D.C., the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) will host 15 families, around 80 residents, that have lost a loved one to gun violence in the District for the day of remembrance. The event will take place at the DC Water Headquarters from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The evening event will feature an opening ceremony, private remembrance, video presentation of those lost to gun violence, dinner, musical performances and a candlelight vigil. In addition, the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge will be lit orange. This is the official color to recognize the national remembrance and the event.

ONSE says the event seeks to honor lives and heal hearts.