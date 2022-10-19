Police: Driver responsible for Arlington pub crash will not be charged

A driver who crashed into Ireland's Four Courts on Aug. 12 had a medical emergency prior to the crash, police said.

A rideshare driver deemed responsible for a fiery crash at an Arlington pub that left 15 people injured will not receive any criminal charges, according to police.

The crash sparked a fire at Ireland's Four Courts on Aug. 12 around 6:45 p.m. Officials found that the rideshare driver who crashed into the pub had a medical emergency prior to the crash; a passenger was in the car with him. After consulting with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, police said criminal charges won't be filed against the driver.

Of the 15 people injured, nine were taken to local hospitals for treatment, including the rideshare driver and passenger. Six additional patients were treated at the scene. Three of the patients stayed in the hospital for several days after the crash, but as of Sept. 15, the Arlington County Police Department said all patients had been released.

GoFundMe efforts helped the pub owners to pay employees for at least six weeks since temporarily shutting down the building. Other businesses have also accepted employees so they can work and get paid.

Jimmy Fagan, the owner of Ireland's Four Courts, told WUSA9 in September that his goal for the restaurant is "to come back stronger than ever."

"It does make me emotional because we've been here for 25 years and we started this from nothing," owner Jimmy Fagan said. "Hopefully, within the next year we'll have this back and we'll be part of Arlington again."

