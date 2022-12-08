15 people injured after car crashed into Arlington pub, catching fire

According to Arlington Fire & EMS, nine people were taken to area hospitals, and four were in critical condition. Six others were treated at the scene.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia Friday evening.

According to Captain Nate Hiner from the Arlington Fire and EMS account, the vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m.

The crash reportedly caused a fire to spark that has since been put out. When crews arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the building, Hiner said.

Nine people were hospitalized, four in critical condition and five with non-life threatening injuries, while six other people were treated at the scene by first responders and later released.

While officials have not said what building the car crashed into, photos from the area show damage at Ireland's Four Courts, an Irish pub and restaurant. The restaurant released a statement on Twitter thanking crews and sending their thoughts and prayers to everyone injured.

One worker said she was grateful the business was slow when the car slammed into the building. She described the moment the crash happened as explosive, saying "we thought a bomb went off."

There is no word on the identity of the driver or what caused the car to crash into the building.

