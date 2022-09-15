Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub

As police continue to investigate, the community is rallying behind the business to provide support.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts.

Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.

The single-vehicle crash, that happened at the Wilson Boulevard location on the evening of Aug. 12, left the restaurant in flames and nine people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, including the rideshare driver and passenger. Six additional patients were treated at the scene.

Three days after the crash, three patients were still in the hospital with one in critical condition. On Thursday, the Arlington County Police Department stated that all patients that were still in the hospital had been released.

Among the people treated was Ireland's Four Courts employee Kevin Walsh. He suffered smoke inhalation but was released from the hospital that night.

He said the support for the beloved Arlington establishment has been profound.

"It's made me appreciate Four Courts a lot more than I ever did," Walsh said. "This place has done a lot for me the last nine years."

GoFundMe efforts have helped the business pay employees for at least six weeks since temporarily shutting down the building. Other businesses have also accepted the employees so they can work and get paid.

"It does make me emotional because we've been here for 25 years and we started this from nothing," owner Jimmy Fagan said. "Hopefully, within the next year we'll have this back and we'll be part of Arlington again."

Managing partner David Cahill said the plan to demolish and rebuild has been a little frustrating since they are waiting on Uber to complete its investigation.

"It's on hold and hoping that could get solved in a matter of days and then we can start the next stage," Cahill said.

After the fire was extinguished building engineers determined it was structurally sound but could not be reoccupied.

As police continue to investigate, the community is rallying behind the business to provide support. Now, a fundraiser is being held in Arlington to support the owners and their staff.

"It's very touch to look around at what we spent years building and enjoying," owner Jimmy Fagan said. "Everybody has been so helpful to us. There's been such a pouring of good faith and good people. Our goal is to come back, come back stronger than we were before."

On Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. money will be raised at Samuel's Beckett's Irish Pub, located on South Randolph Street, through a silent auction and entertainment to raise money. On the Facebook page for the fundraiser, businesses are asked to donate anything to help the cause to be put up in the auction.

The post also commended the owners of Ireland's Four Courts for their acting in such a rapid manner and likely reducing the injury list.

"We at Beckett’s and Kirwan’s on the Wharf would like to hold a fundraiser for the staff of Ireland’s Four Courts," Mark Kirwan said in the post. "We ask that you share this and that we can get as many folks possible both in the Irish community and those that love Ireland’s Four Courts to come out and raise a glass and support those who need it most."