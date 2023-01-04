x
Instructional assistant at Fairfax County elementary school charged for assaulting student with special needs

Victim specialists with the Fairfax County Police Department have been assigned the case to ensure that the victim receives appropriate resources and assistance.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An instructional assistant at a Fairfax County elementary school has been charged after assaulting a student with special needs, according to police.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department said the investigation began after an employee of Glen Forest Elementary School, in Falls Church, saw 36-year-old Meredith Capets assault a student on Dec. 8. The employee then reported the assault to school administrators. Officers were made aware of the incident the same day.

The police department held numerous interviews into the assault case, which led to detectives obtaining a warrant for simple assault on Jan. 3. Capets turned herself in Tuesday night at the Adult Detention Center. The warrant was served and she was released on an unsecured bond.  

The police department is asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you. 

