Instructional assistant at Fairfax County elementary school charged for assaulting student with special needs

Victim specialists with the Fairfax County Police Department have been assigned the case to ensure that the victim receives appropriate resources and assistance.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An instructional assistant at a Fairfax County elementary school has been charged after assaulting a student with special needs, according to police.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department said the investigation began after an employee of Glen Forest Elementary School, in Falls Church, saw 36-year-old Meredith Capets assault a student on Dec. 8. The employee then reported the assault to school administrators. Officers were made aware of the incident the same day.

The police department held numerous interviews into the assault case, which led to detectives obtaining a warrant for simple assault on Jan. 3. Capets turned herself in Tuesday night at the Adult Detention Center. The warrant was served and she was released on an unsecured bond.