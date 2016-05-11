Community members invited to help drive out hunger with Metro's 'Fill-A-Bus' campaign

According to Metro, their employees' donations have provided more than 27,000 meals to people in need in the area. This year the goal is to provide 32,000 meals.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Is one of your New Year's resolutions to give back more? Well, Metro is providing the perfect opportunity to provide a helping hand in the community with its 'Fill-A-Bus' campaign.

Metro customers and community members, whether giving back was on their resolution list or not, can start off the year by helping to drive out hunger and food insecurities in the region in the fifth annual food drive.

Just like the previous years, Metro will be supporting the Capital Area Food Bank, but with one big change. This year will be the first time the public has been invited to join the agency by filling a bus with unopened, nonperishable food items.

The ‘Fill-A-Bus’ locations, which Metro says are conveniently located near grocery or retail stores, and times are:

Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023

Anacostia Station, W2, W3 bus stop, outside the station on Howard Road, from 6 to 10 a.m.

Ft. Totten Station, Bus Bay K, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Friendship Heights Station, Bus Bay K, from 6 to 10 a.m.

Silver Spring Station, Bus Bay J, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Pentagon City Station, 7A & 22A bus stop at South Hayes & 12th streets next to the Nordstrom entrance, from 6 to 10 a.m.

Tysons Station, Bus Bay G, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Join us this morning at Anacostia and this evening at Fort Totten Metro Stations and help us drive out hunger! Bring nonperishable items to Fill-A-Bus or donate using the link: https://t.co/B7oBQF3Mvm pic.twitter.com/YShbOPD6dp — Metro (@wmata) January 3, 2023

Can't make it to a Metro stop but still want to help? People are also invited to provide a monetary donation to the Capital Area Food Bank through Metro’s ‘Fill-A-Bus’ campaign. Metro says every $1 donated provides two meals.

“Metro remains committed to our partnership with the Capital Area Food Bank in helping families with food insecurities,” Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said. “For the past four years, Metro employees have collected thousands of boxes of food, canned goods and monetary donations to help families experiencing food insecurity. We know with the support of the community we can ensure more families across the region have access to a nutritious meal.”

According to Metro, their employees' donations have provided more than 27,000 meals to people in need in the area. This year the goal is to provide 32,000 meals to families.