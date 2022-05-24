Northern Virginia mothers work together, help each other find baby formula

One parent started a Facebook group to help find formula as the shortage continues.

WASHINGTON — Parents are still scrambling to find formula for their kids, so one Northern Virginia mom started a Facebook group to help each other.

A few weeks ago, Luly, who asked that we don't use her last name due to her husband's job, started noticing empty shelves where the formula she usually buys for her newborn should be. Other parents started to post on social media that they were noticing the same thing.

“I'm telling you, they're desperate," she said.

That simple need -- food for her baby -- Luly started to worry she wouldn't be able to fill.

“It's so primal to be like, our babies have to be fed," she said. "I just couldn't imagine just sitting by and being like, hopefully . . . they took care of what you need to take care of, I'll take care of mine. I just, I'm not wired that way.”

So, she started the NOVA Baby Formula Finding Network Facebook page to connect parents with each other.

In a little over a week, it's already at 2,500 members.

“It's growing because people's needs are not being met, Luly said.

Luly said parents will post what they're looking for or photos and locations of where they've found formula. They've had parents as far away as California and Florida looking for help.

“I mean, people are, I'm telling you, people are messaging me. This mom sent me a photo of her baby and she's like, if it hadn't been for you, my baby would not have been fed this week," Luly said. "Do you know what that's like? I cannot imagine. I can't imagine.”