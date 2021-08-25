Are school districts in danger of going back to virtual learning?

Rappahannock County schools temporarily moved back to virtual this week due to a rise in COVID cases.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Some parents are holding their breath as the number of COVID cases and students forced to quarantine rise with students returning to the classroom.

This week Rappahannock County Public Schools (RCPS) temporarily switched to distance learning after an uptick in reported flu and COVID-19 cases.

Several other school districts in Northern Virginia are reporting hundreds of their students are quarantining as COVID cases are reported within district schools.

However, at this time, there are no other plans from local districts except RCPS to move virtually.

In February Virginia lawmakers passed a bill that would require districts to offer a full-time, in-person option for students, with limited exceptions. If a school has high levels of coronavirus transmission, it could temporarily revert to virtual learning.

Fauquier County Public Schools Spokesperson Tara Helkowski said as of Aug.19 the district had 370 students and 3 staff members in quarantine

"We don’t anticipate switching to virtual as a division at this time, "Helkowski said. "Instead, we may need to switch classrooms to virtual on a case-by-case basis."

Helkowski said the district has 85 active COVID-19 cases, 72 students and 13 staff members.

At Stafford County Public Schools the district is reporting 78 students have tested positive this week with 324 students quarantining.

Superintendent Scott Kizner sent a letter to parents last week updating them on the district's mitigation plans.

"Stafford County’s coronavirus numbers continue to rise, and we must be cognizant of the fact that we may be required to shift from our current instructional model to a virtual model in the future either as a classroom, a school, or a division," Kizner said in the letter. "While collaboration with our local health department would be required before any decision to change our instructional delivery model is made, it is necessary for us to be proactive and plan for a pivot to virtual learning. Understanding this is not ideal, we must be ready as a learning community to make this switch if it is in the best interest of keeping our students safe and continuing their education."

A spokesperson for the district said there was not a single number or data point that could move them to virtual.

Fairfax County Public Schools is reporting 137 COVID cases total for the month of August. The district's dashboard does not show quarantine numbers.

A spokesperson for the district said all decisions regarding the closure of schools will be made at the direction of the county and state health officials and/or an Executive Order.

The number of students and staff affected by COVID combined with RCPS temporarily moving back to virtual learning has some parents in different districts concerned about what could be to come.

“I was definitely nervous again because that's the one thing that does scare me, you know, especially with younger kids I'm wondering are they able to keep their mask on all day long,” Linzie Booterbaugh, an Alexandria City Public School parent said. “And even when standing at the bus stop I've noticed some kids will come to the bus stop not with their mask on, so does that mean when you get on the bus are you keeping your mask on the entire time? Definitely, I'm still nervous about it.”