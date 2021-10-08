Some area parents weigh 'tough decision' about whether to send kids back to classroom or remain virtual

While many families cannot wait to get back to the classroom, others worry about the timing of the return to the school building.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some students are already back in class and many more will head back to the classroom in the coming weeks.

Some families decided on a different option this school year, to remain virtual.

"It was kind of a difficult decision for me. I have a daughter who is getting ready to start kindergarten and I so desperately wanted her to have that in-person kindergarten experience," parent Kelly Fuentes said.

After months of going back and forth, Fuentes decided to have her daughter start virtual instruction next school year for health reasons.

"My daughter was diagnosed with cancer in early 2020, just before the pandemic started and she still in treatment. It was a tough decision because I really wanted her to have that in-person experience, but I worry about her getting this virus or any number of viruses so I decided to enroll her in the virtual Academy," Fuentes said.

As the same time, she wondered about her 8-year-old son who struggled with virtual learning.

"He would be zoned out looking at the screen and his lesson but I would see that his workbook was empty. There was no work he was doing, he was just there but not really present," said Fuentes.

Fuentes decided to send her son back to the classroom this fall. However, with the Delta variant raising concerns across the country, she wonders if she made the safest decision.

"I really wanted him to get back into that school experience, even though it was a scary decision to make, so I ended up deciding to send him back and I am second-guessing that decision now," said Fuentes.

At its meeting today, @mocoboe discussed plans for fall 2021, which include schools being open at 100 percent capacity for 5-day-a-week learning for all students. See slides from the meeting above and in next tweet in thread. Watch the discussion: https://t.co/bid7kcyYRo pic.twitter.com/gS9u1nNoTQ — MCPS (@MCPS) June 10, 2021

"If you aren’t in that situation, maybe it’s OK to send your kids back but for us, there is not a clear answer," Fuentes said

Each school has different options when it comes to virtual instruction.

In Montgomery County, virtual learning is open for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Students were required to apply and be approved for the limited program.

"For my son, it’s difficult because I really think he needs that in-person experience but I am terrified. This virus, just because we don’t know a lot about it yet, it’s extra scary for me," said Fuentes.

Other parents who spoke with WUSA9 echoed similar concerns.

With the pandemic once again bringing worry about in-person classes, school district leaders across the DMV said safety will be a top priority.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Braband told WUSA9 he's excited to return to in-person learning.

"Virtual has a place. It's going to continue to have a place in American education, but it's never going to replace face to face interaction with the teacher. That's still the premium way to get an education. Especially for our youngest kids," said Dr. Scott Braband.

Fuentes said she's thankful to all the teachers who continue to work hard despite continued uncertainty.