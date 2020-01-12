Northern Virginia's first medical marijuana dispensary opens in Manassas

Any registered patient in Virginia can visit Beyond / Hello to purchase their cannabis medicine, officials say.

MANASSAS, Va. — Northern Virginia's first medical marijuana dispensary has officially opened in Manassas. Beyond / Hello, a medical marijuana dispensary with locations across the country, is the third medical cannabis processor to open in Virginia.

“We are looking forward to providing best-in-class care to medical cannabis patients in the Commonwealth,” Farzana Kennedy, Pharmacist-in-Charge at Beyond / Hello and President of the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition (VMCC), said. “We believe in going above and beyond to deliver exceptional service, top quality medical cannabis products and the best patient experience possible.

Although Beyond / Hello is located in Northern Virginia, any registered patient in the state can visit the facility to purchase their cannabis medicine, VMCC officials said.

A sneak peek inside our @Beyond_Cannabis Manassas, VA location, set to open December 1st! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/X5AlpUHHB3 — Jushi Holdings Inc. (@wearejushi) November 19, 2020

“We are honored to share the news that Beyond / Hello is open to serve medical cannabis patients in Virginia,” Adam Goers, chairman of VMCC said. “With our third member-processor open, Virginia’s medical cannabis patients have another option to access this important alternative therapy.”

Individuals interested in purchasing medical cannabis must register as a patient with the Board of Pharmacy before visiting Beyond / Hello or any other pharmaceutical processor.

Back in November, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the first step in what could become the legalization of marijuana in the Commonwealth. Northam, during an announcement on Nov. 16, said that he will look to pass marijuana legislation in the 2021 General Assembly session.

The push for legalizing marijuana in Virginia comes after the state passed laws to decriminalize the drug in 2020. Northam believes that Virginia is in a great position to become the first southern state in the country to legalize marijuana.

“It’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia,” Northam said. “Our Commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this right.”