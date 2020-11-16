Gov. Northam wants Virginia to legalize marijuana. Here's how he will try to make it happen

Northam announced Monday that he will introduce and support legislation to legalize marijuana in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Monday announcement by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is the first step in what could become the legalization of marijuana in the commonwealth. Northam said he will look to pass marijuana legislation in the 2021 General Assembly session.

The push for legalizing marijuana in Virginia comes after the commonwealth passed laws to decriminalize the drug in 2020. Northam believes that Virginia is in a great position to become the first southern state in the country to legalize marijuana.

“It’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia,” Gov. Northam said. “Our Commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this right.”



Northam said any legislation passed must address five key issues:

Social equity racial equity, and economic equity Public health Protections for young people Upholding the Virginia Indoor Clean Air Act Data collection

Data collection and social equity have been two key issues that have started to be addressed through the recently passed decriminalization legislation.

A report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) issued Monday found that Black Virginians are arrested and convicted for marijuana use at more than three times the rate of white Virginians.

"Legislation should focus on undoing these harms by including initiatives such as social equity license programs, access to capital, community reinvestment, and sealing or expunging records of past marijuana-related convictions," Gov. Northam said.