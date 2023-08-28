19-year-old driver charged with murder in deadly Fauquier County crash

Jeremiah A.T. Greenfield, 19, was also charged with a felony count of eluding law enforcement.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder after a car he was driving was involved in a deadly crash earlier this month. Virginia State Police (VSP) say the man was behind the wheel of a stolen car when collided with a train.

The crash happened just after midnight near the intersection of Winchester Road and Delaplane Grade in Fauquier County on Aug. 2. VSP investigators say a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Jeremiah A.T. Greenfield of Winchester, Virginia was heading north on Winchester Road when it came to a railroad crossing with stopped traffic waiting for an approaching train. The Honda went around the stopped vehicles, disregarded railroad crossing arms and attempted to cross the tracks when it collided with a westbound Norfolk Southern train.

Greenfield was airlifted from the crash to INOVA Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the car at the time, Haidan B. Smallwood, 18, of Berryville, Virginia, was also flown to the hospital for treatment where she later died.

A second passenger, 20-year-old Nakii Russell, of Leesburg, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Investigators later learned the Honda was reported stolen out of Winchester.