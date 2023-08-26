1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Maryland apartment building

Prince George's Fire and Rescue responded to the crash in the 800 Block of Kay Court in Laurel at 1:58 a.m. The crash caused part of the Cross Creek Apartment building to collapse.

According to Prince George's County Fire and Rescue, a person inside the home was trapped under the car when it crashed into the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car is in the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive, according to officials.