18-year-old killed after car hit by train in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured after a car collided with a train in Fauquier County Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Route 17 (Winchester Road) and Route 712 (Delaplane Grade) just before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators say a 2015 Honda Accord was driving north on Route 17 when it encountered traffic stopped due to an oncoming train. The Honda reportedly went around the stopped cars, disregarded the railroad crossing arms and tried to cross the tracks when it collided with the train.

Police later learned the Honda was reported stolen out of Winchester, Virginia.

The driver, 19-year-old Jeremiah A.T. Greenfield was seriously injured in the crash. He was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for help.

Haidan B. Smallwood, 18, was also flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for help. She later died from her injuries. Another passenger was also injured in the crash but is expected to survive.

No one on the train was injured.

Officials say charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.