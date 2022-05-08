Father arrested after 2-year-old fires gun into downstairs apartment, deputies say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a Stafford father after his 2-year-old child allegedly shot a gun into a downstairs apartment with people inside.
According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Fern Oak Circle just after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 after the people who were inside an apartment claimed that a bullet had just come through their ceiling.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
When deputies arrived they spoke with the 20-year-old Delontae Harris who was inside the apartment where the bullet appeared to come from.
Investigators believe Harris's 2-year-old child found the loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and fired a shot into the apartment below.
The handgun was taken as evidence and Harris was charged with felony child endangerment and allowing access of a loaded firearm to a child.
Child Protective Services (CPS) has been notified and the child was turned over to a responsible adult, according to deputies.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office offers free gun safety locks to the public. For more information, contact the Crime Prevention Unit at (540) 658-4030.
READ NEXT:
- 'She's definitely a fighter' | 9-year-old girl critically shot by stray bullet in Woodbridge hopes to be able to play again
- NC sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shoots him to death
- Children's National Hospital hires gun violence activist to help prevent kids from returning to the emergency department
- Pregnant bystander expected to survive after being shot multiple times in Southeast DC
- DC Police identify mother of 5 shot to death in front of her children inside DC home
WATCH NEXT: Kids In Crisis: Why are DC's children becoming victims of gun violence or committing it themselves?
We dig for answers as we talk to kids themselves, community activists, and law enforcement to find who violence in Washington, D.C., impacts and where we go from here. Join WUSA9's Jess Arnold for this in-depth look into our Kids In Crisis.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.