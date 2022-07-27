Police: Pregnant woman injured in shootout between several cars

Police believe the woman was a bystander, shot multiple times.

WASHINGTON — A pregnant woman got caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday, and was hit by three bullets. More than 100 rounds were fired, according to police.

DC Police Commander John Branch said officers responded to the 2700 block of Wade Road in response to a shootout between several cars. When police arrived they discovered a pregnant woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The shooting occurred between two cars and based on the 90+ shell casings found on the scene, police believe that approximately 100 rounds were fired between the groups. In addition to the pregnant woman being shot, nearby cars and buildings were also struck, according to officials.

Officials say they have not spoken to the woman injured yet, nor have they released her identity. They do not believe she was involved with the groups firing at one another.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call them at 202-727-9099 or text them at 50411.

