Fairfax County police investigating increase in overnight burglaries

Police say they have determined the burglars mostly target restaurants, grocery stores, and minority-owned businesses in the county.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County police are currently investigating after they say an increase of overnight burglaries targeting businesses has been taking place throughout the county over the last few weeks.

Since Jan. 28, police said they have identified 15 burglary cases that may be related. In most cases, the front glass doors of the businesses have been broken, two to four people then enter the business taking cash and property before leaving in a vehicle, Fairfax County police said in a release.

Fairfax County police said they have determined the burglars mostly target restaurants, grocery stores, and minority-owned businesses.

Below is a list of businesses that have been affected in the past several weeks:

Jan. 28: Naz Food in Annandale

Jan. 28: Kogiya Korean BBQ in Annandale

Jan. 28: Han Bang Korean Restaurant in Annandale

Feb. 3: Little Saigon Restaurant in Falls Church

Feb. 3: Vien Dong Fabrics in Falls Church

Feb. 11: Halal Market in Springfield

Feb. 11: Afghan Bistro in Springfield

Feb. 17: Pica Taco in Alexandria

Feb. 17: Rice and Spice Thai Cuisine in Alexandria

Feb. 17: Korean BBQ Bowl in Alexandria

Feb. 17: Chi Mc Chicken and Beer in Alexandria

Feb. 17: Matsui Sushi in Alexandria

Feb. 17: Hollin Hill Variety Store in Alexandria

Feb. 17: The Pastry Shop in Alexandria

Feb. 17: River Bend Bistro in Alexandria

While police are continuing to work on these cases, Fairfax County Police's crime prevention officers are reaching out to business owners to discuss safety tips and burglary prevention, police said.