Fairfax County police investigating increase in overnight burglaries

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County police are currently investigating after they say an increase of overnight burglaries targeting businesses has been taking place throughout the county over the last few weeks.
Since Jan. 28, police said they have identified 15 burglary cases that may be related. In most cases, the front glass doors of the businesses have been broken, two to four people then enter the business taking cash and property before leaving in a vehicle, Fairfax County police said in a release.
Fairfax County police said they have determined the burglars mostly target restaurants, grocery stores, and minority-owned businesses.
Below is a list of businesses that have been affected in the past several weeks:
- Jan. 28: Naz Food in Annandale
- Jan. 28: Kogiya Korean BBQ in Annandale
- Jan. 28: Han Bang Korean Restaurant in Annandale
- Feb. 3: Little Saigon Restaurant in Falls Church
- Feb. 3: Vien Dong Fabrics in Falls Church
- Feb. 11: Halal Market in Springfield
- Feb. 11: Afghan Bistro in Springfield
- Feb. 17: Pica Taco in Alexandria
- Feb. 17: Rice and Spice Thai Cuisine in Alexandria
- Feb. 17: Korean BBQ Bowl in Alexandria
- Feb. 17: Chi Mc Chicken and Beer in Alexandria
- Feb. 17: Matsui Sushi in Alexandria
- Feb. 17: Hollin Hill Variety Store in Alexandria
- Feb. 17: The Pastry Shop in Alexandria
- Feb. 17: River Bend Bistro in Alexandria
While police are continuing to work on these cases, Fairfax County Police's crime prevention officers are reaching out to business owners to discuss safety tips and burglary prevention, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the Fairfax County Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section at 703-256-8035. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.