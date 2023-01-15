Police in Fairfax Co. search for stolen car

The car had a 5-year-old girl inside, however, the child was later located by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside.

The car was stolen in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike and is described to be a 2012 green Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate reading 94667CJ, according to officials. The car also has a black hood with front and back end damage.

The child was located by officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), according to a tweet by FCPD and officers are working to reunite the child with her family.

Officials have provided any additional information about this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.