Virginia

Man dies after being hit by 2 cars while trying to cross the street in Manassas

Police say Juan Torres Lizama was not crossing in a crosswalk. It was determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors for either driver.
Credit: WUSA

MANASSAS, Va. — A man is dead after he was struck by two cars while trying to cross the street late Friday night in Manassas, Virginia, officials said.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit were called to the intersection of Sudley Road and Stream Walk Lane for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at 9:48 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. 

The man was hit by a 27-year-old driver of a 2020 Ford Escape traveling southbound on Sudley Road near Stream Walk Lane when he was trying to cross the road.

A few minutes later, he was struck by a Toyota Prius driven by a 30-year-old man, police said. The driver of the Prius was also traveling southbound on Sudley Road. 

Both drivers remained on the scene, according to Prince William County police department

Juan Torres Lizama, 54, of Manassas, was taken to a local hospital. Police say Lizama died from his injuries sustained following the crash the next day.

According to police, the Lizama was not crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. It was determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors for either driver.

No one was taken into custody.

