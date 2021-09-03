Fairfax County trying to put a cap on flags flown on property in the county

This ordinance is part of Fairfax County’s zoning modernization project.

FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is voting on an ordinance on Tuesday that would limit the size, number, and how high flags can be flown.

Currently, property owners can have up to three flags per lot with no size limits.

There are no maximum height limits, and people can have flagpoles in their front yards.

Under the proposed legislation, city planners want to limit the height of flagpoles at homes to 25-feet.

Flagpoles would have to be 5-feet away from the front property line, homeowners are limited to flying two flags per lot, and flags cannot be larger than 24-square feet.

The Fairfax County Republican Committee held a rally against the proposed ordinance on Monday night.

“People’s homes are their domiciles. It’s their castle. We have the right to our property and to do what we want on our property,” Paula Steiner, with the Virginia Federation of Republican Women said.

The group met outside of the government center, and many of them are planning to testify at the virtual Board of Supervisors hearing.

“It’s a problem for me because a flag that is big enough to drape the casket of a fallen service member is certainly big enough to fly at our homes,” Mark Rockefeller, who lives in Fairfax County, explained.