Buy a blanket and you can help Fairfax restaurants during the winter months. Here's how it works

A blanket goes a long way. Not just for the chilly moments.

FAIRFAX, Va. — You can enjoy an outdoor dining experience in Fairfax County, Va. for a good cause.

The county is launching a Winter in Fairfax City campaign as part of its Fairfax City Winter Preparedness Initiative to encourage people to enjoy and support local restaurants during the winter.

Fairfax City’s Economic Development Authority used some funds from the CARES Act to buy and donate blankets to city restaurants to sell to customers dining outdoors to receive additional funding for their establishments.

This promotion is designed to help incentivize visits to local restaurants and to provide an added benefit for return visits, the Fairfax City, Economic Development Office said in a press release Tuesday.

People can purchase a blanket for just $20 at twenty Fairfax City restaurants with participating restaurants retaining the proceeds. If you buy a blanket, you will receive a free hot beverage of either coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. And if you return for another outdoor dining experience with the blanket, you'll get another free hot beverage.

Here's the list of participating restaurants:

“The Winter in Fairfax City blanket campaign offers the community an opportunity to continue outdoor dining in a safe, creative, and comfortable way,” said Danette Nguyen, Assistant Director of Economic Development. “Fairfax City is committed to supporting the restaurants that make up a critically important part of our City’s fabric. We invite residents and visitors alike to dine out and support local all winter long.”