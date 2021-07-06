Fairfax child dies after vehicle accident that happened in a home driveway, police say

A young child succumbed to injuries in the driveway of a home, said police.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A child died in a vehicle accident Monday evening that happened in Fairfax, Virginia, according to Fairfax County Police.

The young child succumbed to injuries in the driveway of a home, added police.

Crash reconstruction detectives are responding to the 10900 block of Roma Street, Fairfax County Police said in its Twitter posts.

What led to the child's death is not known at this time and very few other details have been released by Fairfax County Police.

When WUSA9 reached the scene around 9:30 p.m., there was still a heavy police presence in the neighborhood where the child died.

WUSA9 will continue to updates this story as more information comes into our newsroom.