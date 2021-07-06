x
Woman shot by suspect in stolen Mercedes, Fairfax County Police say

Police are searching for the suspects they said fled in a stolen car.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Fairfax County Sunday night. 

The Fairfax County Police Department said they were on the scene of the shooting in the 3100 block of Franconia Road around midnight. 

Investigators believe the suspect in this case left the scene in a stolen car. That car is described by police as a 2012 black Mercedes C250 with Virginia license plates: UFY-2683. 

Additional details about the victim in this case have not been released. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. 

Anyone who may have information about the suspect in this case is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm addition details. Stay with WUSA9 for updates as they come in to our newsroom.

