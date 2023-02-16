Elementary teacher's assistant in Fairfax Co. charged with the assault of a student

Thursday morning, detectives obtained and served a summons releasable warrant for simple assault.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — An instructional assistant at Saratoga Elementary School in Fairfax County, Virginia has been charged with assaulting a student at the school.

On Jan. 11, a school employee claims to have seen the assistant, later identified as Fouzia Masood Khan, 59, drag a student by their arm down the hall.

That employee immediately reported the assault to school administrators.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department were made aware of the incident on Jan. 13. They opened an investigation shortly after.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, detectives obtained and served a summons releasable warrant for simple assault.

Victim specialists from the police department's Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim receives appropriate resources and assistance.

Anyone with further information about these incidents is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

