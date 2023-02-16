Urgent care doctor arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting patients in Silver Spring

Police suspect that there may be more victims of the 58-year-old doctor and are asking for them to come forward.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County doctor has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patients during routine examinations inside his facility in Silver Spring.

Police claim two women who visited the Maryland urgent care on different dates both allege that Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Malek, 58, groped, inappropriately touched, and sexually assaulted them.

Investigators say each of the assaults occurred at the Advanced Walk-in Urgent Care located at 10800 Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring.

Detectives with the Special Victims Investigations Division have reason to believe that there may be more victims of the 58-year-old doctor and are asking for them to come forward.

Malek was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, outside of his medical practice on Lockwood Drive.

Police say Malek is charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense in this case. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Investigators believe there may be more victims of sexual assault by Malek that have not contacted police. Detectives urge anyone who believes they may be a victim to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.