Eagle rescued after Dulles Greenway nest collapse

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Dulles Greenway eagle is recovering after its nest collapsed over the weekend. A spokesperson said the nest collapsed because the three eaglets born in March have gotten too big for the nest.

Terry Hoffman, a spokesperson for the Greenway said a portion of the nest collapsed Sunday afternoon around 4:11 p.m. Then, around 1 a.m. Monday, the eaglet known as DG4 fell along with another part of the nest.

DG4 was rescued and is currently being examined by wildlife personnel for any potential injuries.

DG4 was one of three eaglets born to Dulles Greenway eagles Rosa and Martin in March. The Greenway, in partnership with Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, launched an online naming contest for the three young eagles earlier this month.

Eagle cam viewers had the opportunity to submit name ideas for the three eaglets that reside on the Dulles Greenway Wetlands in Leesburg, Virginia.

“We are excited to offer our nest fans the opportunity to select the names for the three eaglets,” said Terry Hoffman, public and customer relations manager of Dulles Greenway. “We look forward to reviewing all the creative name choices contributed by our fans.”