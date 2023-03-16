Dulles Greenway bald eagles welcome 3 eaglets

Rosa and Martin laid three eggs in February 2023; DG3 was laid on Feb. 4, DG4 was laid on Feb. 7, and DG5 was laid on Feb. 11.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The eagle population in Loudoun County is about to grow a little bit bigger after the birth of three eaglets within a week.

On Wednesday, Dulles Greenway Eagles made a Facebook announcement of the hatching of DG3, which happened around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Rosa and Martin, the two bald eagles that are found nested at the Dulles Greenway Wetlands since 2005, are the parents of their newest addition.

On Wednesday night, just after 7 p.m., the Facebook page that first announced the DG3 hatching also provided more exciting news. "We’re thrilled to announce that the second egg has a pip! DG3 may have a sibling to cuddle with very soon," they said in a post.

Early Friday morning, at 3:13 a.m., that small crack turned into a hatching. DG4 officially hatched.

"The precious hatchling was first seen at 3:13 a.m. under her/his mama’s loving wings," Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy posted on Facebook. "Sweet DG3 now has a sweet sibling to snuggle with."

The third and final eaglet, DG5, hatched early Sunday morning at 5:41 a.m. The trio and their parents are now bonding.

According to Dulles Greenway Eagles says Martin seems to be good at feeding the young ones by giving smaller bites than Rosa. With a full nest, Rosa and Martin have their talons full taking care of the eaglets.