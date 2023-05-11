Here's how you can name the Dulles Greenway eaglets

The winning eagle names are set to be announced on the Dulles Greenway Eagles Facebook page on June 1.

LEESBURG, Va. — Have you ever wanted to name an eaglet? How about three of them? If you answered yes - this opportunity in Loudoun County is for you.

The Dulles Greenway, in partnership with Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, launched an online naming contest for the three eaglets that were born in early March on Thursday. Eagle cam viewers will have the opportunity to submit name ideas for the three eaglets that reside on the Dulles Greenway Wetlands in Leesburg, Virginia.

“We are excited to offer our nest fans the opportunity to select the names for the three eaglets,” said Terry Hoffman, public and customer relations manager of Dulles Greenway. “We look forward to reviewing all the creative name choices contributed by our fans.”

"The Eagle Cam has inspired so many people and we look forward to engaging the community in yet another way through the eaglet naming contest,” said Michael Myers, executive director at Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy.

The deadline for the first round will be May 19 at 8 p.m. Click here to submit name entries using a Google form.