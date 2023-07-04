x
Virginia

Driver hospitalized after crashing in Fairfax, Virginia

Sacramento drive has reopened in both directions.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A driver is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after crashing their car in Fairfax, Virginia.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating the single vehicle crash that occurred on Sacramento Drive near Bedford Terrace on Saturday.

Police say the driver was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries following the collision.

Sacramento Drive closed in both directions immediately after the crash, but the roadway has since reopened.

Detectives have not said what led up to the crash or identified any contributing factors. 

There is no update on the victim's condition.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

