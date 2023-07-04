Two juveniles hospitalized after stabbing at Walmart in Fairfax

Police say suspects are in custody.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital Friday after a stabbing at a Walmart in Fairfax, Virginia.

Police say the stabbing occurred at a Walmart located in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway.

Two juveniles victims were taken to an area hospital with wounds to the upper body following the stabbing.

Detectives say one juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries and the other juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the stabbing.

Police say suspects are currently in custody in connection with this case.

Investigators do no believe the stabbing was random, but instead an intentional act.

No update on the victims' conditions have been given.

