License plate reader technology in Fairfax Co. leads to arrests

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police have arrested four suspects after finding a car that was stolen during an armed carjacking in Maryland.

The 18-year-old driver is accused of being armed and hitting two police cars while trying to get away.

Police credit an automated license plate reader designed by Flock Safety for flagging them about the stolen vehicle.

"The cameras are solar powered and they also operate through LTE like a cell phone that's how they transmit images to the cloud," said Holly Beilin, spokesperson for Flock Safety.

Beilin says when a vehicle passes they take a picture of the back of the vehicle and hone in on the license plate.

"That plate is then compared to different state and national crime databases like the Amber Alert list and able to detect if that vehicle is known stolen vehicle, associated with a wanted offender or missing or endangered person," said Beilin.

The cameras are motion activated, touting a 93% accuracy day or night.

The company is working with 50 law enforcement agencies across Virginia.

"They're really solely to solve and reduce crime," said Beilin.

There are concerns over privacy, but officials claim the recordings are deleted after 30 days.

Fairfax County Police have been able to find not only stolen vehicles but missing people as well using this technology.