Missing 3-year-old girl's death appears to be 'tragic accident,' sheriff's office says

Munawar Hadi was found in a small body of water about a half mile from her home. She died at the hospital.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon died in what sheriff's office investigators are calling a tragic accident.

Stafford County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Rappahannock Landing subdivision around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a missing child. Munawar Hadi could not be found by her family members.

The sheriff's office aid a command post was established at the neighborhood community center and a search and rescue team began combing the area. Deputies and detectives spoke with neighbors to try to get more information. A drone team flew overhead, and the sheriff's department used social media to generate tips.

Searches were also conducted by boat and with K-9 teams.

Munawar was found just after 7 p.m. in a small body of water about a half mile from her home. She was quickly removed from the water and a deputy began performing CPR. She was taken to Marry Washington Hospital, where medics tried to save her life for over an hour, the sheriff's office said. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation into the girl's death is still in its initial stages, but the sheriff's office says it appears to be a tragic accident.

"There are no words to describe our grief at this devastating outcome. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time.," the sheriff's office said in a press release.