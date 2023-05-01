x
Police searching for 11- and 15-year-old brothers missing from Bethesda

The two boys were last seen Sunday.

BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County detectives are asking for the public's help after two brothers disappeared in Bethesda on Sunday night. The Montgomery County Police Department's Special Victim's Investigations Division say the 11- and 15-year-old brothers were last seen on Sunday night. 

Sean Jones, 15, and Santino Jones, 11 were last seen around 10 p.m. near Bethesda Lane and Bethesda Avenue near the Bethesda Row shopping center, police said. 

Sean Jones is described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing black jeans and carrying a backpack.

Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Santino Jones is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He wears his hair in short locs and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and mint green sweatpants. 

Police and family are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sean and Santino Jones is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.  

