Police searching for 11- and 15-year-old brothers missing from Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County detectives are asking for the public's help after two brothers disappeared in Bethesda on Sunday night. The Montgomery County Police Department's Special Victim's Investigations Division say the 11- and 15-year-old brothers were last seen on Sunday night.

Sean Jones, 15, and Santino Jones, 11 were last seen around 10 p.m. near Bethesda Lane and Bethesda Avenue near the Bethesda Row shopping center, police said.

Sean Jones is described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing black jeans and carrying a backpack.

Santino Jones is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He wears his hair in short locs and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and mint green sweatpants.

Police and family are concerned for their welfare.