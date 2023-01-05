Rockville man sentenced to life in prison for killing former boss in 2021

Phillips was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 65 years for killing 66-year-old Geoffrey Biddle in what officials called a premeditated attack.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville man was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus an additional 65 years after admitting to shooting his former boss to death in 2021.

According to the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, 38-year-old Billy Phillips pleaded guilty in February to First-Degree Murder, Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Phillips was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 65 years for killing 66-year-old Geoffrey Biddle in what officials called a premeditated attack.

According to court documents, officers were called to a Gaithersburg home for a report of a missing person just after 11 p.m. on June 24, 2021. When officers arrived, they learned Biddle had not shown up for work after sending a suspicious email the day before. Coworkers said the behavior was not normal for the CEO.

Investigators then contacted Biddle's close friend and former business partner who agreed to go to Biddle's home to check on him.

Court documents show that when Biddle's friend arrived, he walked into the unlocked house and noticed some odd things, like Biddle's phone lying next to his wallet, which was missing his credit cards. He then tried to check the basement but found the door was locked.

Officers arrived after the man called 911 and were able to get through the basement door, where they found Biddle's body lying on the ground and blood throughout the basement.

Biddle was pronounced dead at the home, his death was later ruled a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says Biddle was killed after being shot multiple times.

Detectives searched through Biddle's home and phone and found the last phone call he made was to SunTrust. They also reported finding an outgoing email sent to several employees claiming Biddle was having a family emergency and would be out of touch. Biddle's daughter confirmed that there was no such emergency.

After a series of fraudulent activities regarding Biddle's personal and business accounts, detectives narrowed down their suspect list to Phillips.

Officials believe Phillips went to Biddle's home to steal checks when he ran into his former boss, eventually shooting and killing him.

Before the deadly home invasion, Phillips had been in financial despair, having been fired from his job in April 2021 for fraud. When he was arrested, police say they found Biddle's bank card and checkbook in Phillip's car.