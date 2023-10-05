Planning a summer trip? DCA might be the best airport to book from

The lists are based on flight disruptions from airports with 5,000+ flights in May 2023.

ARLINGTON, Va. — If you plan to travel this summer, you might want to book your flight out of the Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA). According to a new study, DCA is one of the top five airports that have the lowest percentage of flight disruptions — making it one of the best to leave from.

AirHelp, an air passenger rights company, pulled data to find which U.S. airports have had the most delays or cancellations in the last month as travelers head into the summer travel season. The lists are based on flight disruptions from airports with 5,000+ flights in May 2023.

"Air travel has been chaotic and unpredictable in the last year, leaving consumers planning to fly preparing for the worst (and hoping for the best)," the company said.

DCA ranked as No. 5 on the list of airports with the lowest percentage of flights disruptions. Here the list of the best airports:

Best Airports – Airports With Lowest Percentage of Flight Disruptions

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP): 10.25% of flights disrupted Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW): 11.36% of flights disrupted New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA): 12.35% of flights disrupted Philadelphia International Airport (PHL): 13.58% of flights disrupted Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA): 14.12% of flights disrupted

No airport within the DMV made the top five worst airports for flight disruptions. Here's the list:

Worst Airports - Airports With Highest Percentage of Flight Disruptions