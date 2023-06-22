DC staple Ben's Chili Bowl teams up with Giant stores to provide customers with tasty offerings

WASHINGTON — Fans of D.C. staple Ben's Chili Bowl will be able to grab their favorite half smokes at Giant stores across the region.
Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, announced Wednesday the launch of Ben's Chili Bowl's world-famous chili and half smokes in their prepared food sections and hot bars throughout their stores in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware beginning Friday. This marks the first chili retail distribution partnership for the restaurant.
“Ben’s Chili Bowl has remained a respected business within our community since 1958 and the opportunity to partner with the brand and expand the Ali family’s legacy was a no-brainer,” said Ira Kress, President at Giant Food. “We are proud to introduce Ben’s Chili Bowl’s fan-favorite recipes and menu items into our stores, and we are sure they will be a welcomed addition for our customers.”
Customers will be able to grab Ben’s Chili Bowl Original and Spicy Half Smokes, Chili Con Carne, Turkey Chili and the secret Chili Sauce, that cannot be purchased anywhere else, at the Giant stores. It will allow people to enjoy the family business' secret recipes right in their homes.
“We’ve been blessed to serve our beloved DMV community for nearly 65 years, and in all that time we never expected to sell our products at the retail level,” said Virginia Ali, co-founder of Ben’s Chili Bowl. “When we first met the wonderful team at Giant, we realized that it would be a perfect fit because we all share the same values, including our deep dedication to serving our community. I only wish Ben was still here with us because he would be so proud!”
