FCPD replaces all shotguns with less-lethal options

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) has taken steps towards providing less-lethal options in policing by replacing shotguns with another option.

The police department's Law Enforcement Training unit took a step forward in the spring of 2022 by transitioning and equipping all the department's patrol officers with less-lethal shotguns.

Before March, every police cruiser was equipped with a 12-gauge shotgun as a use-of-force option. But, in an effort to provide officers with more less-lethal options, FCPD reviewed data, discussed use-case issues, and surveyed patrol districts which led to them discovering that shotguns could be better used in a less-lethal capacity.

During the months it took to safely make the transition across the department, FCPD took 800 shotguns out of circulation and has now put 630 less-lethal beanbag shotguns into use.

The new shotguns are similar in weight, size, and appearance to the original shotgun but they look very different. The less-lethal shotguns are outfitted with a bright orange stock, fore-end, and large "Less Lethal" lettering on the stock.

"This color change will provide officers with an awareness that the shotguns are equipped with a less-lethal beanbag projectile," the police department said in a news release.