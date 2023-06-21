FCPD replaces all shotguns with less-lethal options

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) has taken steps towards providing less-lethal options in policing by replacing shotguns with another option.
The police department's Law Enforcement Training unit took a step forward in the spring of 2022 by transitioning and equipping all the department's patrol officers with less-lethal shotguns.
Before March, every police cruiser was equipped with a 12-gauge shotgun as a use-of-force option. But, in an effort to provide officers with more less-lethal options, FCPD reviewed data, discussed use-case issues, and surveyed patrol districts which led to them discovering that shotguns could be better used in a less-lethal capacity.
During the months it took to safely make the transition across the department, FCPD took 800 shotguns out of circulation and has now put 630 less-lethal beanbag shotguns into use.
The new shotguns are similar in weight, size, and appearance to the original shotgun but they look very different. The less-lethal shotguns are outfitted with a bright orange stock, fore-end, and large "Less Lethal" lettering on the stock.
"This color change will provide officers with an awareness that the shotguns are equipped with a less-lethal beanbag projectile," the police department said in a news release.
Officers are all required to go through training before using the shotgun — which teaches them the appropriate targeted areas for deployment to help eliminate major injuries.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.