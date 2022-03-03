At least 5 critically injured in 2-alarm fire, explosion at Silver Spring apartment building

Montgomery County firefighters responded to the Friendly Garden apartments in Silver Spring for a reported fire and explosion.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The complex previously was misidentified in an earlier version of the story. It is the Friendly Garden Apartments.

At least five people are critically injured in a two-alarm fire and explosion that engulfed a 4-story high-rise apartment building in Silver Spring.

Pete Piringer, public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said firefighters were called to the scene at 2423 Lyttonsville Road near Michigan Avenue for a reported fire and explosion.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene of the Friendly Garden Apartments just before 11 a.m. Thursday, a second alarm was called to get more help to the scene.

Piringer said the heavy fire was found on the first and second floors of the building. He tweeted an update from the scene where he said a building had collapsed.

A photo from WUSA9 shows flames engulfing the building.

Multiple rescues were conducted by firefighters on the scene, officials said. Between 10 and 12 people were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Some had serious injuries others had minor injuries or refused treatment at the hospital, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott E. Goldstein said.

About 120-150 fire personnel are still on the scene addressing several fire pockets. Goldstein said crews are conducting a secondary search and looking through the adjacent buildings for anyone who may not have been located in the preliminary search. He added that personnel will work with families to learn if everyone has been accounted for.

Goldstein said there are concerns about the structural stability of these buildings.

"It is too early for me to say what initiated this. We are working through a wide range of concerns and possibilities are focus is on life safety at this time," said the chief said.

He said utility companies are also helping with the damage and working to determine when the building can be reoccupied.

Witness Garfield Campbell said he lives next door to the apartment when he heard the explosion.

Among the people transported to the hospital was Blanche Hall, age 83. She’s currently on oxygen at the hospital, according to family.



She was trapped in her third floor unit of building when the roof was torn off. Family hopes she will be released tonight. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/vrVpJJJ97t — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) March 3, 2022

"My mom called me to see what was going on, but I didn't know what was going on. I saw the blaze across the fence. So I jumped the fence and saw people laying on the ground," Campbell said. He said he saw people with burns on the ground. "I started knocking on doors trying to get everybody out."

Campbell described the explosion as "huge."

Another witness said he was scared for his grandma, who lives in the apartment building.

"I was scared for my grandma. I was worried. I rushed over here as fast as I could to make sure my grandma was OK," TJ Hall said through tears.

TJ Hall’s grandma gets wheeled away by meds while he prays for friends still inside collapsed bldg in Silver Spring following what they say was an explosion and fire @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ZRwAWQQknm — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) March 3, 2022

"I still have friends that are trapped in the building right now, the whole building collapsed and came down," Hall said.

Another man said he was sleeping on the third floor when he woke to flames in his apartment. He got out of the apartmreent safely thanks to firefighters and his daughter.

This man was asleep on the third floor, when flames filled his unit. He says firefighters helped him get out alive.



Shocking scene in #SilverSpring, where apartment complex erupted into flames.@wusa9 @LarryMillerTV @SharlaMcBride @KathyReynolds11 @KrisMWUSA9 pic.twitter.com/EvRODI4fZ5 — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) March 3, 2022

Lyttonsville Rd, Residential apartment building explosion and fire https://t.co/quCjUzSuat — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 3, 2022

DC Fire and EMS said they are sending fire crews to assist with the firefighting efforts in Montgomery County as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

#DCsBravest are sending several units to fill in @mcfrs stations as they battle a major fire in Silver Spring. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 3, 2022

Montgomery County Health Human Services will be opening a shelter and the American Red Cross is on the way to assist as of 11:30 a.m.

Gov. Larry Hogan has said his team is in contact with Montgomery County officials and "have offered their full assistance in response to this fire and explosion in Silver Spring."

County Executive Marc Elrich spoke to reporters and called the scene "horrifying." He noted that "these are affordable housing units" and that county leaders will support those affected "for as long as it takes."

"My sympathies go out to all affected by this horrible and tragic event," he wrote on Twitter. "We are going to do everything we can to get to the bottom of this and help those in need."

I am at the scene of the apartment fire in Silver Spring. Thank you to @mcfrs for their quick response this morning. My sympathies go out to all affected by this horrible and tragic event. We are going to do everything we can to get to the bottom of this and help those in need. pic.twitter.com/ugserhbiaH — County Exec Marc Elrich (@MontCoExec) March 3, 2022

WUSA9 learned that according to county records, the Friendly Garden Apartment's fire code compliance inspection, fire alarm system and sprinkler system passed inspection exactly one month ago.

The Friendly Garden Apartment is a garden-style apartment. It's not the first time fire and explosions have devastated garden-style apartments in Silver Spring.

In January, a huge fire affecting three garden-style apartments left a couple of dozen people without a home in Silver Spring, forcing them to shelter in a nearby library. At least 85 firefighters helped battle the blaze and rescue residents of the Flower Branch Apartment complex on Garland Avenue off Arliss Street around 4 a.m. on Jan. 8. No injuries were reported.

A different part of the Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring was rocked by a natural gas explosion that killed seven people and injured nearly 70 others in 2016.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which led the investigation into the Flower Branch apartment explosion in 2016, said it is “is in the process of gathering information” on critical explosion and 2-alarm fire at Silver Spring Apartment Building Thursday morning.